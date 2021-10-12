Here is why Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) recent weekly performance of 51.61% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) was valued at $2.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.81 while reaching the peak value of $3.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.805. The stock current value is $3.29.Recently in News on September 28, 2021, Xiaobai Maimai Plans to Enter the U.S. Radiation Oncology Services Market. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Xiaobai Maimai”, the “Company”, or “we”), a social e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S. You can read further details here

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.50 on 10/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) full year performance was 100.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares are logging -3.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 621514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) recorded performance in the market was 33.20%, having the revenues showcasing 112.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.15M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

The Analysts eye on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.90. In a similar fashion, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. posted a movement of +136.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,798 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HX is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

Raw Stochastic average of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Xiaobai Maimai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.28%, alongside a boost of 100.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.26% during last recorded quarter.