Gear up for the change! Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has hit the volume of 1770634

At the end of the latest market close, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) was valued at $8.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.83 while reaching the peak value of $8.2732 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.81. The stock current value is $8.55.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral Resource at South-West Arkansas Lithium Project. Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, reports the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Company’s South-West Arkansas (SWA) Lithium Project (the “Project”; previously called the Tetra Project; See Company News Release dated May 17th 2021). You can read further details here

Standard Lithium Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.36 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) full year performance was 385.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares are logging -8.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 542.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $9.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1770634 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) recorded performance in the market was 260.63%, having the revenues showcasing 42.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.46B.

Market experts do have their say about Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Standard Lithium Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.67, with a change in the price was noted +5.49. In a similar fashion, Standard Lithium Ltd. posted a movement of +168.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,301,363 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Standard Lithium Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 260.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 195.24%, alongside a boost of 385.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.65% during last recorded quarter.