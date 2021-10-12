Gear up for the change! DLocal Limited (DLO) has hit the volume of 1499560

DLocal Limited (DLO) is priced at $50.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $55.45 and reached a high price of $55.485, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $55.93. The stock touched a low price of $50.32.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, dLocal Launches Direct Issuing, White-Labeled Prepaid Cards, in Emerging Markets. Vita Wallet adopts dLocal’s latest offering to issue branded virtual and physical prepaid cards to its twenty-five thousand plus users. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DLocal Limited shares are logging -31.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.57 and $73.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1499560 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DLocal Limited (DLO) recorded performance in the market was 55.97%, having the revenues showcasing -2.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.21B, as it employees total of 365 workers.

The Analysts eye on DLocal Limited (DLO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DLocal Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Raw Stochastic average of DLocal Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.84%.

Considering, the past performance of DLocal Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.97%. The shares increased approximately by -2.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.88% during last recorded quarter.