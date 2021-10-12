Gear up for the change! Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has hit the volume of 2246382

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) is priced at $159.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $150.00 and reached a high price of $159.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $141.55. The stock touched a low price of $150.00.Recently in News on October 11, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aspen Technology, Inc.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (“Aspen Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE: EMR) industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aspen Technology shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of Aspen Technology common stock they own, for total implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $160 per share. You can read further details here

Aspen Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.56 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $122.29 for the same time period, recorded on 10/01/21.

Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) full year performance was 20.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspen Technology Inc. shares are logging -2.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $108.15 and $162.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2246382 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) recorded performance in the market was 22.07%, having the revenues showcasing 11.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.37B, as it employees total of 1897 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aspen Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 136.22, with a change in the price was noted +19.67. In a similar fashion, Aspen Technology Inc. posted a movement of +14.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 463,084 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZPN is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical rundown of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspen Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.15%, alongside a boost of 20.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.18% during last recorded quarter.