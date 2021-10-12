Boiling and ready to burst as ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) last month performance was -2.80%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). It is currently valued at $104.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $113.10, after setting-off with the price of $112.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $101.87 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $113.18.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, ACM Research Ships Its First 300mm, High-Temp Single-Wafer SPM Tool for Advanced Logic, DRAM and 3D-NAND Semiconductor Manufacturing. ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced it has shipped its first 300mm single-wafer Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture systems (Single-Wafer SPM tool) for wet clean and etch processes in advanced logic, DRAM and 3D-NAND integrated circuit manufacturing. ACM’s new Single-Wafer SPM tool targets high ion dose doped photoresist (PR) wet strip processes, with support for metal etch or strip processes. This new tool extends ACM’s SPM product offering to include higher temperature SPM steps that are emerging for more advanced production nodes at 10nm and beyond. You can read further details here

ACM Research Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $144.81 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $60.84 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/21.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) full year performance was 38.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ACM Research Inc. shares are logging -28.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.84 and $144.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511725 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) recorded performance in the market was 28.16%, having the revenues showcasing 28.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.05B, as it employees total of 543 workers.

Analysts verdict on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the ACM Research Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 91.98, with a change in the price was noted +39.90. In a similar fashion, ACM Research Inc. posted a movement of +62.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,884 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACMR is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ACM Research Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ACM Research Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.23%, alongside a boost of 38.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.29% during last recorded quarter.