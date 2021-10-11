Why is UpHealth Inc. (UPH) down -83.19% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of UpHealth Inc. (UPH). It is currently valued at $1.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.765, after setting-off with the price of $1.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.72.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, UpHealth, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) (“UpHealth” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional shares of Common Stock from the Company at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $40.25 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including licenses acquisitions or other strategic growth activities, as well as to repay certain of its current obligations related to its June 2021 business combination, inclusive of debt repayments and forward purchase obligations. The Offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

UpHealth Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.6400 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $1.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) full year performance was -83.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UpHealth Inc. shares are logging -85.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $12.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2053503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UpHealth Inc. (UPH) recorded performance in the market was -84.29%, having the revenues showcasing -70.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 199.90M.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UpHealth Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.9919, with a change in the price was noted -8.29. In a similar fashion, UpHealth Inc. posted a movement of -82.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 735,623 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPH is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of UpHealth Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of UpHealth Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.89%, alongside a downfall of -83.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -43.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.34% during last recorded quarter.