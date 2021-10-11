Reason’s why Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $7.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT). It is currently valued at $10.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.39, after setting-off with the price of $9.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.465 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.40.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to attend 29th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT), today announced that senior management will virtually participate in Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on October 5th and 6th, 2021. Management will provide an overview of the Company’s business during a webcast presentation on October 6th at 11:00am ET. Interested parties may listen by registering on the conference website. The presentation slides can be accessed by visiting the events section of the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.calumetspecialty.com. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.39 on 10/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 215.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging 7.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 302.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $10.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 568010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was 247.28%, having the revenues showcasing 53.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 739.59M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.91, with a change in the price was noted +5.02. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +85.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 154,967 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 247.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.03%, alongside a boost of 215.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.10% during last recorded quarter.