LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 420.46K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), which is $5.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.87 after opening rate of $5.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.04 before closing at $5.78.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, LifeMD Announces Closing of Public Offering 1,400,000 Shares of 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a total liquidation preference of $35,000,000. In connection with this offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

LifeMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.02 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.04 for the same time period, recorded on 10/08/21.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) full year performance was -25.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LifeMD Inc. shares are logging -84.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.05 and $33.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 649458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) recorded performance in the market was -22.21%, having the revenues showcasing -52.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 153.52M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LifeMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.70, with a change in the price was noted -3.78. In a similar fashion, LifeMD Inc. posted a movement of -42.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 627,837 in trading volumes.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LifeMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.23%, alongside a downfall of -25.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.61% during last recorded quarter.