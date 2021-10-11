Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Profit Margins posted 12.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) was valued at $24.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.09 while reaching the peak value of $27.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.85. The stock current value is $27.48.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, Ituran Location & Control Announces Full Purchase of the Remaining Stake of Ituran Spain Holdings. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) (TASE: ITRN), announced today that has purchased the remaining 18.72% of shares that it did not own in Ituran Spain Holdings, formerly called Road Track Holding (prior to its acquisition by Ituran in July 2018). This was in line with the original acquisition agreement with the former shareholders of this subsidiary. You can read further details here

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.65 on 06/16/21, with the lowest value was $18.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) full year performance was 99.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares are logging -4.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.45 and $28.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 896502 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) recorded performance in the market was 44.25%, having the revenues showcasing 3.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 583.40M, as it employees total of 2761 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ituran Location and Control Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.52, with a change in the price was noted +4.42. In a similar fashion, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. posted a movement of +19.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 53,460 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITRN is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical breakdown of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ituran Location and Control Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.06%, alongside a boost of 99.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.50% during last recorded quarter.