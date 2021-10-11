Here is why Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recent weekly performance of -11.49% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX). It is currently valued at $0.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.3155, after setting-off with the price of $0.3132. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3063 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.32.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Meten Holding Group Ltd. Closes $60 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: METX). Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) with gross proceeds to the Company of $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering included 22,500,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at the public offering price of $0.30 per share and 177,500,000 pre-funded warrants. The pre-funded warrants were offered at the public offering price of $0.2999 per share, with a $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditures and general corporate and working capital needs. You can read further details here

Meten Holding Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2699 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -92.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares are logging -93.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12014338 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was -84.44%, having the revenues showcasing -61.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.31M, as it employees total of 3721 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6764, with a change in the price was noted -1.11. In a similar fashion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. posted a movement of -78.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,693,061 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Meten Holding Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.39%, alongside a downfall of -92.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.25% during last recorded quarter.