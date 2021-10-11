Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is on the roll with an average volume of 153.90M in the recent 3 months

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.32 and reached a high price of $2.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.78. The stock touched a low price of $1.55.Recently in News on October 9, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Camber Energy, Inc. – CEI. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 36.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -64.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 418.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 959327246 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was 85.21%, having the revenues showcasing 187.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 99.96M.

The Analysts eye on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8980, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of +162.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 113,960,992 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.32%, alongside a boost of 36.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -47.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 187.64% during last recorded quarter.