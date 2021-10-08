Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) was down -2.72%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). It is currently valued at $6.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.06, after setting-off with the price of $6.642. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.66.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, Sphere 3D Secures Order for 60,000 BTC Antminers, One of the Largest Single Orders in Digital Mining Industry History. Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, announces that it made a US$85 million payment towards its previously announced purchase order for 60,000 bitcoin mining rigs (“miners”). You can read further details here

Sphere 3D Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.98 on 09/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) full year performance was 211.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sphere 3D Corp. shares are logging -45.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 426.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $11.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5951538 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) recorded performance in the market was 365.73%, having the revenues showcasing 90.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 389.68M, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.94, with a change in the price was noted +5.07. In a similar fashion, Sphere 3D Corp. posted a movement of +327.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,638,162 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANY is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sphere 3D Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 365.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 198.65%, alongside a boost of 211.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.29% during last recorded quarter.