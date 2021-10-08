Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was up 1.82%

At the end of the latest market close, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was valued at $82.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $83.94 while reaching the peak value of $85.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.78. The stock current value is $84.38.Recently in News on September 23, 2021, Otis Announces Cash Tender Offer for Remaining 49.99% Interest in Zardoya Otis. – Otis intends to acquire the remaining interest in Zardoya Otis, a premier elevator business in Spain and Portugal and take Zardoya Otis private. You can read further details here

Otis Worldwide Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.84 on 08/30/21, with the lowest value was $61.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) full year performance was 29.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -9.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.77 and $92.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2470594 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was 24.91%, having the revenues showcasing 0.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.92B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.16, with a change in the price was noted +5.37. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +6.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,223,216 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.69%.

Considering, the past performance of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.27%, alongside a boost of 29.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.67% during last recorded quarter.