Recent Change of 10.15% in the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is priced at $2.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $2.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.98. The stock touched a low price of $1.60.Recently in News on October 6, 2021, PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock. PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (“PEDEVCO” or the “Company”), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with a certain institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company sold approximately $7.0 million worth of common stock. You can read further details here

PEDEVCO Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.9298 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) full year performance was 32.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PEDEVCO Corp. shares are logging -37.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 46204441 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recorded performance in the market was 31.13%, having the revenues showcasing 40.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.35M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PEDEVCO Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3454, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, PEDEVCO Corp. posted a movement of +61.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,426,832 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.78%, alongside a boost of 32.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.43% during last recorded quarter.