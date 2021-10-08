Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $94.17

For the readers interested in the stock health of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). It is currently valued at $98.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $102.24, after setting-off with the price of $101.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $98.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $101.03.Recently in News on October 5, 2021, Live Nation Entertainment Elects Latriece Watkins to Board of Directors. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) today announced the election of Latriece Watkins to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of experience at the nation’s largest retailer, Watkins currently serves as executive vice president of Walmart’s U.S. consumables division where she leads all merchandising strategies for the company’s baby, beauty, household chemicals, household paper, over-the-counter pharmacy, personal care and pets business, with a passion for finding new ways to connect customers to the items they use every day. You can read further details here

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.24 on 10/07/21, with the lowest value was $65.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) full year performance was 80.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -2.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.97 and $101.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1701496 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) recorded performance in the market was 34.69%, having the revenues showcasing 18.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.23B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.47, with a change in the price was noted +14.45. In a similar fashion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +17.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,077,245 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.08%, alongside a boost of 80.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.30% during last recorded quarter.