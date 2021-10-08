Gear up for the change! Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) has hit the volume of 845116

At the end of the latest market close, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) was valued at $1.84. The stock current value is $2.00.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, Protagenic Therapeutics to Host Virtual Science Review Wednesday, September 8th at 10 AM ET. Scientific rationale and evidence for PT00114 in the treatment of Depression, Anxiety, PTSD and Addiction to be discussed. You can read further details here

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0000 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) full year performance was -78.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -71.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 845116 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) recorded performance in the market was 90.48%, having the revenues showcasing -26.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.40M.

Market experts do have their say about Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2900, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -2.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,320,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTIX is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.28%, alongside a downfall of -78.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.74% during last recorded quarter.