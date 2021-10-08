Do Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) beta value of 3.58 signposts another twist?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is priced at $3.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.44 and reached a high price of $3.695, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.43. The stock touched a low price of $3.40.Recently in News on October 5, 2021, Newpark Resources Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central. You can read further details here

Newpark Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.08 on 03/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) full year performance was 328.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newpark Resources Inc. shares are logging -9.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 427.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 597563 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) recorded performance in the market was 92.19%, having the revenues showcasing 10.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 315.90M, as it employees total of 1560 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Newpark Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.11, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Newpark Resources Inc. posted a movement of +3.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 651,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NR is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Newpark Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.14%, alongside a boost of 328.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.48% during last recorded quarter.