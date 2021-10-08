Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 21.29M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), which is $11.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.17 after opening rate of $10.844 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.34 before closing at $11.03.Recently in News on October 5, 2021, Bit Digital Announces Closing of $80 Million Private Placement. Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the “Company” or “Bit Digital”), a Cayman Island exempted company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement with institutional investors for the sale of 13,490,728 ordinary shares. The Company also issued to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,118,046 ordinary shares. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase three-fourths of an ordinary share is $5.93. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.91 per whole ordinary share, are exercisable immediately, and have a term equal to three and one-half years following the effective date of the resale registration statement registering the ordinary shares and warrant shares. You can read further details here

Bit Digital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.00 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $3.97 for the same time period, recorded on 07/20/21.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) full year performance was 175.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Digital Inc. shares are logging -65.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 232.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $33.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5138712 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) recorded performance in the market was -49.66%, having the revenues showcasing 95.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 543.45M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Bit Digital Inc. posted a movement of +5.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,854,658 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTBT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.96%, alongside a boost of 175.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.91% during last recorded quarter.