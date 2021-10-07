The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.99

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), which is $1.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.51 after opening rate of $1.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.41 before closing at $1.42.Recently in News on October 6, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company to Launch in Sam’s Clubs Nationwide. All 587 Sam’s Clubs in the Continental U.S. Will Carry Alkaline88’s Single-Serve 1-Liter 12 Pack. You can read further details here

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3500 on 08/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.9300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) full year performance was 18.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares are logging -33.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3730598 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) recorded performance in the market was 55.45%, having the revenues showcasing 12.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 159.21M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6214, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted a movement of +48.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,970,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTER is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Raw Stochastic average of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.31%.

Considering, the past performance of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.37%, alongside a boost of 18.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.95% during last recorded quarter.