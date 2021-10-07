Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) was up 1.57%

At the end of the latest market close, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) was valued at $7.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.86 while reaching the peak value of $7.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.85. The stock current value is $8.06.Recently in News on September 27, 2021, Issuances in Prospect Capital Corporation Preferred Stock Offerings Exceed $350 Million Across Institutional, Registered Investment Advisor, Wirehouse, and Independent Private Wealth Investors. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today that Prospect’s preferred stock offerings (collectively, the “Preferred Stock”) have exceeded $350 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.25 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $5.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was 53.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -12.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.91 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 772413 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was 46.77%, having the revenues showcasing -1.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.07B.

The Analysts eye on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.26, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of -1.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,977,422 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Prospect Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.50%, alongside a boost of 53.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.98% during last recorded quarter.