Here is why FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) recent weekly performance of 0.10% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) was valued at $9.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.81 while reaching the peak value of $9.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.80. The stock current value is $9.88.Recently in News on October 7, 2021, Starry, Inc. to Go Public in Business Combination with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. to Bring its Transformative Broadband Service to Millions of Households. – Starry, Inc. (“Starry”) delivers customers a high speed, fixed wireless broadband experience at a fraction of the cost of fiber through its unique, end-to-end technology stack. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -31.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.69 and $14.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3060895 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) recorded performance in the market was -7.45%, having the revenues showcasing -1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 929.79M.

The Analysts eye on FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -0.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FMAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC)

Raw Stochastic average of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.81%.

Considering, the past performance of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.45%. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.11% during last recorded quarter.