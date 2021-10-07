Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Quarterly Performance is 31.39%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) was valued at $6.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.80 while reaching the peak value of $6.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.65. The stock current value is $6.32.Recently in News on October 5, 2021, Gannett Announces Pricing of Senior Notes. Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that Gannett Holdings LLC (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has priced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Senior Notes”). The sale of the Senior Notes is expected to close on October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of a new secured credit agreement, to repay its existing term loan under its senior secured credit facilities. You can read further details here

Gannett Co. Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.05 on 09/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) full year performance was 332.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gannett Co. Inc. shares are logging -10.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 513.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $7.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1935082 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) recorded performance in the market was 88.10%, having the revenues showcasing 31.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 868.81M, as it employees total of 18100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gannett Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.75, with a change in the price was noted +1.11. In a similar fashion, Gannett Co. Inc. posted a movement of +21.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,578,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GCI is recording 2.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.30.

Technical rundown of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gannett Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Gannett Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.65%, alongside a boost of 332.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.39% during last recorded quarter.