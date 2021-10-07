FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.07M in the recent 3 months

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is priced at $23.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.47 and reached a high price of $22.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.72. The stock touched a low price of $22.25.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, FSK Prices Public Offering of $500,000,000 1.650% Notes Due 2024 and $750,000,000 3.125% Notes Due 2028. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 1.650% unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% unsecured notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes,” and together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2024 Notes will mature on October 12, 2024 and the 2028 Notes will mature on October 12, 2028. The Notes may be redeemed in whole or in part at FSK’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, provided that the 2028 Notes may be redeemed at par two months prior to their maturity. The offering is expected to close on October 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

FS KKR Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.44 on 09/10/21, with the lowest value was $16.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) full year performance was 40.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are logging -1.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.22 and $23.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 782249 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recorded performance in the market was 37.20%, having the revenues showcasing 7.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.48B.

Specialists analysis on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.10, with a change in the price was noted +1.63. In a similar fashion, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted a movement of +7.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,032,923 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.81%, alongside a boost of 40.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.93% during last recorded quarter.