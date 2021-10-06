Why is Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) up 375.06% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), which is $3.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.43 after opening rate of $3.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.13 before closing at $3.13.Recently in News on August 9, 2021, Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net loss of $3.0 million, ($.10) per share, adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million. You can read further details here

Hallador Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.49 on 10/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) full year performance was 375.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hallador Energy Company shares are logging -2.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 409.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $3.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 782605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) recorded performance in the market was 130.61%, having the revenues showcasing 22.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.72M, as it employees total of 690 workers.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.61, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Hallador Energy Company posted a movement of +59.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 362,928 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HNRG is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hallador Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hallador Energy Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 130.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.34%, alongside a boost of 375.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.38% during last recorded quarter.