Time to Buy Beat-Down Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) was valued at $14.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.70 while reaching the peak value of $14.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.70. The stock current value is $13.46.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Tyra Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol “TYRA.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyra Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -54.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and -7.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.56 and $29.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 791202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) recorded performance in the market was -48.23%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 586.59M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tyra Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tyra Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.23%.