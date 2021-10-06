Time to Buy Beat-Down Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) was valued at $55.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $55.16 while reaching the peak value of $55.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $55.11. The stock current value is $55.29.Recently in News on September 29, 2021, Nuance Named One of 2021’s “100 Best Companies” and “Best Companies for Dads” by Seramount. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of 2021’s “100 Best Companies” and one of 2021’s “Best Companies For Dads” by Seramount in recognition of its inclusive benefits for families and continuing support for employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Seramount is the parent company of Working Mother, a mentor, role model and advocate for more than 24 million moms who are devoted to their families and committed to their careers. Both awards were based on a comprehensive evaluation consisting of more than 400 questions that examined companies’ various family-friendly programs and policies, workforce representation, wellness offerings and benefits, advancement programs, and flexibility offerings for working parents and caregivers. You can read further details here

Nuance Communications Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.35 on 09/16/21, with the lowest value was $39.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) full year performance was 65.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuance Communications Inc. shares are logging -0.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.05 and $55.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3585102 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) recorded performance in the market was 25.40%, having the revenues showcasing 1.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.35B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Nuance Communications Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.63, with a change in the price was noted +2.53. In a similar fashion, Nuance Communications Inc. posted a movement of +4.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,162,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUAN is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuance Communications Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuance Communications Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.19%, alongside a boost of 65.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.19% during last recorded quarter.