Time to Buy Beat-Down Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). It is currently valued at $0.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.53, after setting-off with the price of $0.5179. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4903 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.52.Recently in News on October 5, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Continues to Create New Updates for Metaverse Project. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced today that it will continue to increase its investment in product development for its key metaverse project. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.4801 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 0.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -81.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3732608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was -28.03%, having the revenues showcasing -45.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.07M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9407, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -37.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,623,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.28%, alongside a boost of 0.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -52.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.55% during last recorded quarter.