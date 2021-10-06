Time to Buy Beat-Down Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) was valued at $30.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.47 while reaching the peak value of $33.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.32. The stock current value is $26.35.Recently in News on October 5, 2021, FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ANVS, PYPL, SAVA and SESN. The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. You can read further details here

Annovis Bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $132.00 on 07/23/21, with the lowest value was $7.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) full year performance was 425.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annovis Bio Inc. shares are logging -80.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 536.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.14 and $132.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1653141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) recorded performance in the market was 249.47%, having the revenues showcasing -74.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 213.44M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Annovis Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.53, with a change in the price was noted +3.07. In a similar fashion, Annovis Bio Inc. posted a movement of +13.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,203,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANVS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Annovis Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Annovis Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 249.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.35%, alongside a boost of 425.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.38% during last recorded quarter.