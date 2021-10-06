Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.09M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), which is $2.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.94 after opening rate of $2.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.66 before closing at $2.70.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Recon Announces RMB9 Million Contract for Disposal of Oil Sludge from Yumen Oilfield. Recon Technology Limited (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Gansu BHD Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (“Gansu BHD”), and Yumen Oilfield Engineering Construction Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC” or “PetroChina”), signed a service contract for the hazardous waste disposal technology service project of various oil production plants of Yumen Oilfield. The contract amount is approximately RMB9 million (approximately USD1.4 million) and the contract period is one year. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 218.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -85.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1053124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 83.67%, having the revenues showcasing -21.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.31M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

Specialists analysis on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.85, with a change in the price was noted -7.10. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -73.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,954,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.58%, alongside a boost of 218.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.05% during last recorded quarter.