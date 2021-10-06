Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 99.67K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), which is $8.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.91 after opening rate of $7.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.70 before closing at $7.75.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition. As part of its executive succession planning, Nexa Resources S.A. (“Nexa Resources” or “Nexa” or the “Company”) (NYSE and TSX Symbol: “NEXA”) announced today that Mr. Ignacio Rosado has been selected to replace current President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Mr. Tito Martins. Mr. Rosado will join Nexa on November 1, 2021 and start an orderly transition process with Mr. Martins, who will remain as CEO until December 31, 2021 to assist during the transition period. You can read further details here

Nexa Resources S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.58 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $6.50 for the same time period, recorded on 09/20/21.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) full year performance was 28.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nexa Resources S.A. shares are logging -33.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $12.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 893656 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) recorded performance in the market was -13.69%, having the revenues showcasing -7.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 5349 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nexa Resources S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.68, with a change in the price was noted -2.48. In a similar fashion, Nexa Resources S.A. posted a movement of -22.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 121,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEXA is recording 1.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Technical rundown of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

Raw Stochastic average of Nexa Resources S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.66%.

Considering, the past performance of Nexa Resources S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.31%, alongside a boost of 28.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.45% during last recorded quarter.