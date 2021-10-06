Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.87

At the end of the latest market close, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) was valued at $4.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.15 while reaching the peak value of $5.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.85. The stock current value is $5.24.Recently in News on September 27, 2021, Flux Power Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has closed on its previously announced registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for the sale of 2,142,860 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,071,430 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $7.00 per share and associated warrant. The associated warrants have an exercise price equal to $7.00 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and expire on September 28, 2026. You can read further details here

Flux Power Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.50 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $4.75 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/21.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) full year performance was -31.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flux Power Holdings Inc. shares are logging -76.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.75 and $22.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 609902 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) recorded performance in the market was -69.61%, having the revenues showcasing -46.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.74M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Specialists analysis on Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Flux Power Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.13, with a change in the price was noted -3.71. In a similar fashion, Flux Power Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -41.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 149,584 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLUX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Flux Power Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.94%, alongside a downfall of -31.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.15% during last recorded quarter.