Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.16M

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is priced at $6.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.56 and reached a high price of $6.1199, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.52. The stock touched a low price of $5.56.Recently in News on October 1, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Baltimore With Olam. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Olam International Limited, Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore. The gross charter rate is US$56,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a time charter trip duration of about ninety (90) days. The charter commenced retroactively as of September 28, 2021. The m/v Baltimore was chartered, as previously announced, to Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore, at a gross charter rate of US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.36 on 09/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 297.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -5.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 361.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $6.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1521535 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 210.88%, having the revenues showcasing 37.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 528.00M, as it employees total of 918 workers.

Analysts verdict on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.23. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +59.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,282,624 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diana Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 210.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.31%, alongside a boost of 297.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.61% during last recorded quarter.