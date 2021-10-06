Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.19M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), which is $2.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.45 after opening rate of $2.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.31 before closing at $2.35.Recently in News on September 22, 2021, Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreements and Delivery of the M/V Magic Mars. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that on September 20, 2021, it took delivery of M/V Magic Mars, the 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on May 17, 2021. The vessel acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.50 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was 51.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -88.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1539615 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was 27.03%, having the revenues showcasing 2.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.51M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.60, with a change in the price was noted -1.67. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of -42.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,419,425 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRM is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Castor Maritime Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.50%, alongside a boost of 51.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -9.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.62% during last recorded quarter.