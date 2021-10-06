Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Profit Margins posted 22.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW). It is currently valued at $2.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.47, after setting-off with the price of $2.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.40.Recently in News on September 27, 2021, Ault Global Holdings Announces Adtech Pharma, Inc., an Innovative Biotech, Appoints Jodi Brichan to Its Board of Directors. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that Adtech Pharma, Inc. (“Adtech”), has appointed Jodi Brichan, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brichan was a member of the board of directors of the Company until August 13, 2021. In June of 2021, the Company entered a securities purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Adtech that granted the Company the right to acquire up to 40% of the current equity in Adtech, an innovative biotechnology company, for $3 million. The right to appoint Ms. Brichan was provided for in the Agreement. The investment in Adtech was made through Digital Power Lending, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 17.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -78.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1472393 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -44.83%, having the revenues showcasing -1.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.36M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.55, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -0.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,876,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.47%, alongside a boost of 17.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.23% during last recorded quarter.