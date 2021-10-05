Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Quarterly Performance is 30.77%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) was valued at $1.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.70 while reaching the peak value of $1.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.65. The stock current value is $1.70.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, Sidoti – Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference. Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 130 Presenting Companies. You can read further details here

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 09/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was 270.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging -19.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5991608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was 112.18%, having the revenues showcasing 30.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.62M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4094, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of +28.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,266,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ur-Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.00%, alongside a boost of 270.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.77% during last recorded quarter.