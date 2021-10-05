Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -10.12%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), which is $3.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.00 after opening rate of $3.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.87 before closing at $3.94.Recently in News on September 29, 2021, Fortuna announces positive construction decision for its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the company has made a decision to proceed with the construction of an open pit mine at the Séguéla gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The company is ready to immediately commence construction with long lead items procured, and development teams established on the ground. In July 2021, Fortuna completed the acquisition of Roxgold Inc. which was advancing the Séguéla Project (see Fortuna’s news release dated July 2, 2021, “Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer”). For specific details on the Séguéla Project feasibility study, please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43‐101 Technical Report, Séguéla Project, Feasibility Study, Worodougou Region, Côte d’Ivoire” dated May 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $3.74 for the same time period, recorded on 10/05/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -38.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -61.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2087991 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -52.18%, having the revenues showcasing -27.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 730.15M.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.09, with a change in the price was noted -2.30. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of -37.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,878,282 in trading volumes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.51%, alongside a downfall of -38.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -3.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.31% during last recorded quarter.