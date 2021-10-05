Boiling and ready to burst as PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) last month performance was 6.42%

For the readers interested in the stock health of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE). It is currently valued at $46.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.54, after setting-off with the price of $44.465. Company’s stock value dipped to $44.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.38.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, PDC Energy Announces $200 Million Partial Redemption of Outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes Due 2024. PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today that is has given notice to U.S. Bank National Association (the “Trustee”) that it will redeem $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) on November 3, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 101.531% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of September 15, 2016, among PDC and the Trustee. The Notes to be redeemed will be selected in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Company. Interest on the portion of the Notes selected for redemption will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date. You can read further details here

PDC Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.81 on 09/28/21, with the lowest value was $20.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) full year performance was 295.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDC Energy Inc. shares are logging -10.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 336.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.61 and $51.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1994000 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) recorded performance in the market was 125.43%, having the revenues showcasing 2.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.99B, as it employees total of 520 workers.

Analysts verdict on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PDC Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.75, with a change in the price was noted +6.01. In a similar fashion, PDC Energy Inc. posted a movement of +14.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 863,947 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDCE is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PDC Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PDC Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.55%, alongside a boost of 295.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.03% during last recorded quarter.