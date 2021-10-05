ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.96M

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is priced at $7.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.59 and reached a high price of $7.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.89. The stock touched a low price of $7.29.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021. You can read further details here

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.62 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) full year performance was 81.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -24.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.02 and $9.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7018729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recorded performance in the market was 25.00%, having the revenues showcasing -10.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.87B, as it employees total of 103164 workers.

The Analysts eye on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +6.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,443,314 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASX is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical rundown of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.89%.

Considering, the past performance of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.36%, alongside a boost of 81.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.65% during last recorded quarter.