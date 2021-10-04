Time to Buy Beat-Down Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $5.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.48 after opening rate of $5.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.13 before closing at $5.22.Recently in News on September 29, 2021, Largest Clinical Research Study to Date Evaluating Optical Genome Mapping for Analysis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Showed Concordance with Southern Blot and Reduced Turnaround Time by 50% as Compared to the Traditional Workflow. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced the publication of the largest clinical research study to date evaluating optical genome mapping (OGM) for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), which concluded that OGM can be performed more quickly, accurately, and reproducibly than the current gold standard method of Southern blot analysis. This study, now available online before print in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, describes how OGM can be adopted as an alternative to Southern blot analysis for the identification of chromosomal abnormalities associated with FSHD, a neuromuscular disorder resulting in progressive weakness and atrophy of muscles. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 735.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -68.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 957.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $15.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4272137 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 69.48%, having the revenues showcasing -22.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +6.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,094,422 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.11%, alongside a boost of 735.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.32% during last recorded quarter.