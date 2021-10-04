Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was down -46.27%

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $5.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.37 while reaching the peak value of $5.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.37. The stock current value is $3.09.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, Southern California Oil Spill. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify”, “Amplify Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Beta Offshore (a subsidiary of Amplify Energy) first observed and notified the US Coast Guard of an oil sheen approximately four (4) miles off the coast in Southern California and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 10/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 634.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -46.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 398.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30492427 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 338.93%, having the revenues showcasing 41.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.11M, as it employees total of 189 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.81, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +8.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 720,596 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amplify Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 338.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.63%, alongside a boost of 634.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.28% during last recorded quarter.