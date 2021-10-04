Recent Change of 4.80% in the Teekay Corporation (TK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Teekay Corporation (TK) is priced at $3.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.71 and reached a high price of $3.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.75. The stock touched a low price of $3.68.Recently in News on October 4, 2021, Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the Merger Agreement). Under the Merger Agreement, investment vehicles managed by Stonepeak will acquire (a) all the issued and outstanding common units representing limited partner units in Teekay LNG, including approximately 36.0 million common units owned by Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), and (b) 100 percent of Teekay’s ownership in Teekay LNG’s general partner, Teekay GP L.L.C. (Teekay GP), which includes an economic ownership interest equivalent to approximately 1.6 million Teekay LNG common units, for $17.00 per common unit or common unit equivalent in cash (collectively, the Transaction), representing an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, including consolidated and proportionate joint venture net debt, and $1.5 billion in common unit equity value. The $17.00 per unit acquisition price represents a premium of 8.3 percent to the closing price of Teekay LNG’s common units on October 1, 2021 and premiums of 12.3 percent and 17.5 percent to the volume-weighted average price of Teekay LNG’s common units over the last 60 and 180 days, respectively. You can read further details here

Teekay Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.17 on 06/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Teekay Corporation (TK) full year performance was 63.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teekay Corporation shares are logging -5.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.70 and $4.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2773700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teekay Corporation (TK) recorded performance in the market was 74.42%, having the revenues showcasing 1.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 371.21M, as it employees total of 4710 workers.

Analysts verdict on Teekay Corporation (TK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.37, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Teekay Corporation posted a movement of +11.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 686,428 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TK is recording 7.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.85.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Teekay Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Teekay Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.82%, alongside a boost of 63.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.90% during last recorded quarter.