Here is why Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.46%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), which is $3.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.09 after opening rate of $3.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.53 before closing at $4.01.Recently in News on September 24, 2021, Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced the closing of a public offering of 27,568,072 shares of its common stock, which includes the sale of an additional 4,740,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,771,928 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds to Leap from this offering were approximately $104 million, including $7.25 million invested by our collaborator and existing investor BeiGene, Ltd., before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Leap. You can read further details here

Leap Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.17 on 09/30/21, with the lowest value was $1.33 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) full year performance was 82.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $4.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6798357 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) recorded performance in the market was 62.22%, having the revenues showcasing 128.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 350.00M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Specialists analysis on Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82, with a change in the price was noted +2.09. In a similar fashion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +133.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,565,940 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Leap Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.11%, alongside a boost of 82.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 112.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 128.12% during last recorded quarter.