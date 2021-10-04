Here is why Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recent weekly performance of 3.93% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) was valued at $4.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.72 while reaching the peak value of $5.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.60. The stock current value is $5.03.Recently in News on October 1, 2021, Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update. – Bitfarms Third Quarter 2021 Bitcoin Production Increases to 1,050 BTC, up 38% over Second Quarter 2021 -. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 1576.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -49.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2255.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9542790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 164.74%, having the revenues showcasing 23.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 936.18M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 164.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.39%, alongside a boost of 1576.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.89% during last recorded quarter.