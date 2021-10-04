Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Profit Margins posted 0.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It is currently valued at $10.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.25, after setting-off with the price of $10.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.06.Recently in News on September 28, 2021, Cenovus and Headwater announce increase to previously announced bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) (“Cenovus” or the “Selling Shareholder”) and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) (“Headwater” or the “Company”) announced today that, due to strong demand, they have agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Capital Markets to increase the size of the bought deal secondary offering (the “Offering”) announced on September 27, 2021. Cenovus, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cenovus Marten Hills Partnership (the “Partnership”), will now sell 45,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $4.55 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of $204,750,000 (the “Offering”). The Selling Shareholder has granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 5,000,000 Common Shares (approximately 11% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering) at the Offering Price exercisable to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering or the over-allotment option, if exercised. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.62 on 10/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 175.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -0.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $10.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5056151 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 66.56%, having the revenues showcasing 3.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.32B, as it employees total of 2413 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.76, with a change in the price was noted +2.65. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +33.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,120,044 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.54%, alongside a boost of 175.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.50% during last recorded quarter.