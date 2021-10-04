B2Gold Corp. (BTG) market price of $3.50 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of B2Gold Corp. (BTG), which is $3.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.45 after opening rate of $3.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.36 before closing at $3.39.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, B2Gold Updates Payment Date for Third Quarter 2021 Dividend. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) announced on September 10, 2021 that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared its third quarter of 2021 cash dividend of $0.04 per common share. The Company has updated the payment date for the dividend as such that the shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, will now be entitled to receive payment on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes. You can read further details here

B2Gold Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.04 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/21.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) full year performance was -49.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, B2Gold Corp. shares are logging -50.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.30 and $7.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3174277 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) recorded performance in the market was -39.46%, having the revenues showcasing -19.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.57B.

Specialists analysis on B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.19, with a change in the price was noted -1.56. In a similar fashion, B2Gold Corp. posted a movement of -30.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,123,864 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Raw Stochastic average of B2Gold Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.16%, alongside a downfall of -49.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.48% during last recorded quarter.