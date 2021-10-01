Verastem Inc. (VSTM) market price of $3.08 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) was valued at $3.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.05 while reaching the peak value of $3.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.045. The stock current value is $3.08.Recently in News on September 24, 2021, Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of options to purchase 450,000 shares of its common stock and the grant of 150,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Louis J. Denis, MD, in connection with his appointment to Chief Medical Officer. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to Dr. Denis’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). A stock option to purchase 300,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 150,000 RSUs will vest as to 25% of the shares on the first anniversary of the date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares at the end of each successive three-month period following the first anniversary of the date of hire, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 150,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock will vest upon achievement of certain clinical development milestones, provided that Dr. Denis continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on the vesting dates. Both stock options have an exercise price equal to $2.81, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 20, 2021. You can read further details here

Verastem Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.93 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) full year performance was 154.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verastem Inc. shares are logging -37.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.14 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3220488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) recorded performance in the market was 44.60%, having the revenues showcasing -24.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 561.98M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Verastem Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.38, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Verastem Inc. posted a movement of +4.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,761,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSTM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Verastem Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.67%, alongside a boost of 154.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.32% during last recorded quarter.