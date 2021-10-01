NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.68

At the end of the latest market close, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) was valued at $3.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.76 while reaching the peak value of $3.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.655. The stock current value is $2.71.Recently in News on October 1, 2021, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Announces $14 Million Registered Direct Offering. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal, disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 4,307,693 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $3.25 per share. In a concurrent private placement, the Company agreed to issue to the investors in the registered direct offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to 4,307,693 shares of the Company’s common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.61 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 10/01/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) full year performance was -33.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -64.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $7.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 706784 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) recorded performance in the market was -29.14%, having the revenues showcasing 23.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.63M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Specialists analysis on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.40, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -6.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,652,543 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRBO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.65%, alongside a downfall of -33.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.18% during last recorded quarter.