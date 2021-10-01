Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) Quarterly Performance is 1.66%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) was valued at $7.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.05 while reaching the peak value of $7.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.70. The stock current value is $6.72.Recently in News on September 29, 2021, Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the “Company” or “Jerash”), which is a premium manufacturer and exporter of custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share. In addition, Merlotte Enterprise Limited, a stockholder of Jerash, is selling 400,000 shares of Jerash’s common stock in the offering at the same price. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 210,000 shares of common stock, on the same terms and conditions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.20 on 09/28/21, with the lowest value was $5.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) full year performance was 48.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. shares are logging -26.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.46 and $9.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 971531 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH) recorded performance in the market was 14.87%, having the revenues showcasing 1.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.14M, as it employees total of 4350 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.11, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. posted a movement of -0.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,686 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JRSH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (JRSH)

Raw Stochastic average of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.18%, alongside a boost of 48.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.66% during last recorded quarter.