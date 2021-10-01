Here is why James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.70%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR), which is $37.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.13 after opening rate of $36.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $35.80 before closing at $33.87.Recently in News on September 30, 2021, James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that two of its principal operating subsidiaries have entered into a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance transaction with Aleka Insurance, Inc. (“Aleka”), a wholly owned captive insurer of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber”), under which Aleka will reinsure substantially all of James River’s legacy portfolio of commercial auto policies related to Uber’s ridesharing business. Under the terms of the transaction, James River ceded to Aleka approximately $345.1 million of commercial auto liabilities relating to business written for Uber’s ridesharing business in the years 2013-2019. The coverage being provided by Aleka is fully collateralized and not subject to an aggregate limit. You can read further details here

James River Group Holdings Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.10 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $30.75 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/21.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) full year performance was -15.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -34.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.75 and $57.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 729641 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) recorded performance in the market was -23.23%, having the revenues showcasing 0.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 683 workers.

Analysts verdict on James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the James River Group Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.05, with a change in the price was noted +2.73. In a similar fashion, James River Group Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +7.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 265,190 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JRVR is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of James River Group Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of James River Group Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.69%, alongside a downfall of -15.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.61% during last recorded quarter.