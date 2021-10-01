Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) market price of $25.93 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is priced at $25.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.40 and reached a high price of $26.6134, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.40. The stock touched a low price of $25.62.Recently in News on September 30, 2021, This View is Spectacular – CORSAIR Debuts the XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the XENEON 32QHD165, a stunning new monitor built from the ground up for gamers and creators, featuring an ultra-slim 32-inch QHD screen with a cutting-edge IPS LED panel to produce a beautiful 2560×1440 image. With up to a 165Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification and NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ compatibility to keep up with every frame of the latest games, the XENEON 32QHD165 offers a terrific combination of powerful specs, smart features, and thoughtful design that power users need. Integrating seamlessly into the CORSAIR iCUE and Elgato Stream Deck software ecosystems for convenient, customized control, the XENEON 32QHD165 is uniquely positioned to take center stage in a modern gaming and streaming setup. You can read further details here

Corsair Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.60 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $25.04 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) full year performance was 29.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corsair Gaming Inc. shares are logging -49.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.00 and $51.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2163150 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) recorded performance in the market was -28.41%, having the revenues showcasing -20.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.42B, as it employees total of 2411 workers.

The Analysts eye on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Corsair Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.02, with a change in the price was noted -5.52. In a similar fashion, Corsair Gaming Inc. posted a movement of -17.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,672,052 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRSR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Technical rundown of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Raw Stochastic average of Corsair Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Corsair Gaming Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.44%, alongside a boost of 29.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.97% during last recorded quarter.